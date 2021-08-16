Coastguard issues warning after paddle boarders come dangerously close to a ship in Seaham Harbour Marina

Coastguard officers in Seaham have issued a warning to the public following the incident, highlighting that people are putting themselves in danger.

Volunteers have highlighted that ships are unable to manoeuvre easily or quickly, meaning that it could only take over wave for someone to find themselves in the direct path of a ship.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Seaham Coastguard have issued a warning after paddle boarders come dangerously close to a ship.

Only authorised groups with qualified instructors from the activity centre are permitted to be beyond that point.

A Seaham Coastguard spokesperson said: “We have been made aware of an incident where a group of paddle boarders put themselves in danger by coming very close to the path of a ship entering the marina.

“Ships of this size are unable to manoeuvre easily or in a timely manner. It only takes one wave for a paddle boarder to fall off and to find themselves in the direct path of ships.

"Independent swimmers and kayakers therefore must not go beyond the end of the inner wave screen. Only authorised groups with qualified instructors from the activity centre are permitted to go beyond this point.

“If you are not sure where you can/can't go, please ask the friendly staff at Seaham Harbour Marina.

"If you do see anyone in danger at the coast please call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.”

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.