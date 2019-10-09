Clairvoyant on mission to reunite George Best photo with Sunderland heating engineers
A clairvoyant is on a mission to reunite this photograph of footballing legend George Best with the two men pictured with him.
Les Corney took the photo at a business event held at Roker Park, Sunderland, more than 20 years ago in 1996, but recently came across it while clearing out his garage.
He believes the two men pictured were heating engineers, keen to capture the moment they met special guest George Best at the event.
Now he is keen to reunite the photo with the pair and is appealing for them, or anyone who knows them to get in touch.
Les said: “I took the photo at a corporate event held at Roker Park back in 1996 or 1997.
“I was working as an account manager at the time and had planned to get the photo developed and give it to the men pictured.
“But for some reason I lost them and it was only when I was in my garage looking through things recently that they fell out of a book.
“George Best is a footballing legend so it would be nice for the pair to be reunited with the photos after all that time.”
Northern Ireland international was the UK’s first celebrity footballers and spent most of his career at Manchester United under legendary manager Matt Busby.
The winger was regarded as one of the greatest players of all time and died in 2005.
Are you pictured or do you know who is?
Get in touch with the Echo by emailing echo.news@jpimedia.co.uk or via the Sunderland Echo Facebook page.