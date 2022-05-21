Loading...

City landmarks to remain red and white to mark Sunderland's promotion

City landmarks will remain lit in the Sunderland Football Club’s colours to mark the team's play-off victory at Wembley.

By Gavin Ledwith
Saturday, 21st May 2022, 6:50 pm

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Keel Square, the Northern Spire, Fulwell Mill, Hylton Castle and the Cliffe Park lighthouse were lit in red and white on Friday and Saturday between dusk and dawn to mark the League One showdown.They will now remain lit on Sunday night too.The leader of Sunderland City Council, Councillor Graeme Miller, said “this result is great news for all fans and good for the city as it gives everyone a lift”.

He added: "We can stand prouder today as we enter a new chapter for our city’s proud footballing traditions.

“I think, as well as thanking the team for all their hard work and everyone behind the scenes at SAFC, we should also applaud the thousands of fans who made their way to Wembley and everyone else who tuned in for the match.

Sunderland's Northern Spire bridge will be among the city landmarks to bask in the football club's red and white colours after their promotion on Saturday.

Most Popular

Sign up to our daily newsletter

“And, commiserations to Wycombe. Best wishes to you for the next season."

Read more: Phil Smith's Sunderland player ratings after Elliot Embleton and Ross Stewart goals in League One play-off final against Wycombe

Graeme MillerSunderlandLeague OneWembley