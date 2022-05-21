City landmarks to remain red and white to mark Sunderland's promotion

Keel Square, the Northern Spire, Fulwell Mill, Hylton Castle and the Cliffe Park lighthouse were lit in red and white on Friday and Saturday between dusk and dawn to mark the League One showdown.They will now remain lit on Sunday night too.The leader of Sunderland City Council, Councillor Graeme Miller, said “this result is great news for all fans and good for the city as it gives everyone a lift”.
He added: "We can stand prouder today as we enter a new chapter for our city’s proud footballing traditions.
“I think, as well as thanking the team for all their hard work and everyone behind the scenes at SAFC, we should also applaud the thousands of fans who made their way to Wembley and everyone else who tuned in for the match.
“And, commiserations to Wycombe. Best wishes to you for the next season."