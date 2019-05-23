City centre football Fanzone returns for Sunderland AFC's League One play-off final - where will it be and what time does it open?

Sunderland's football fanzone will be back for this weekend's League One play-off final.

Sunderland AFC take on Charlton Athletic on Sunday afternoon, in a rerun of the 1998 final.

The Fanzone, which last year brought thousands of fans into the city centre during the nail-biting World Cup games, will one again be up and running for Sunday's game.

Based outside Victor’s in Low Row, the event will include a big screen to watch the game – which starts at 3pm – with outside bars and a DJ.

The Fanzone, which is supported by Sunderland BID, has limited capacity and will open at 1pm so fans are being urged to arrive on time to secure their place.