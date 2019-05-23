City centre football Fanzone returns for Sunderland AFC's League One play-off final - where will it be and what time does it open?

Fans watch England take on Colombia at the FanZone in Low Row during last year's World Cup
Sunderland's football fanzone will be back for this weekend's League One play-off final.

Sunderland AFC take on Charlton Athletic on Sunday afternoon, in a rerun of the 1998 final.

The Fanzone, which last year brought thousands of fans into the city centre during the nail-biting World Cup games, will one again be up and running for Sunday's game.

Based outside Victor’s in Low Row, the event will include a big screen to watch the game – which starts at 3pm – with outside bars and a DJ.

The Fanzone, which is supported by Sunderland BID, has limited capacity and will open at 1pm so fans are being urged to arrive on time to secure their place.