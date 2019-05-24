Cinema cuts cost of tickets to make it more affordable to families to enjoy films

The price of a trip to the cinema has been made cheaper after a decision to cut the cost of admission prices by its bosses.

The Gala Theatre in Durham has introduced a saver ticket that will allow a family of five with a minimum of two children to watch a film including the latest blockbusters for £20.

The venue, which is run by Durham County Council, has also reduced all cinema tickets to £5, regardless of the day or time.

This is a saving of almost £3.

The decision comes as the cinema is due to get competition from the Odeon Luxe, which will open to customers from Wednesday, June 5, and is part of The Riverwalk development, and the Everyman cinema, which will open within the Milburngate complex when it is built on the site of the former NS&I and passport office on the opposite side of the River Wear.

Durham County Council, which runs the Walkergate development, has previously acknowledged the challenge of bringing in custom with the additional cinemas launching in the city.

Robin Byers, Gala Theatre manager, said: “There is nothing quite like watching a blockbuster film on the big screen, but the cost can mount up if the whole family is coming along.

"We want a trip to the cinema to be more affordable, which is why we have reduced our prices and introduced a family saver ticket.

“The new prices come into effect today, just in time for a summer of must-see films, including Toy Story 4, The Lion King, X-Men Dark Phoenix and Men in Black: International.”

The council has also decided to put on offers so that audiences can enjoy a large popcorn and a drink for £5, further reducing the cost of the cinema experience.

For the full cinema programme, visit www.galadurham.co.uk or call 03000 266 600.