Child airlifted to hospital after incident at Lightwater Valley Theme Park

A child has been airlifted to hospital after an incident at Lightwater Valley Theme Park.

The Yorkshire Air Ambulance Service has confirmed that they attended an incident at the park near Ripon earlier today and flew a child to Leeds General Infirmary.

North Yorkshire Police also attended the incident at around 11.30am.

A spokesman for the force said: "Police were called to reports of a medical incident involving a child at Lightwater Valley theme park near Ripon at 11.30am today.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed they attended the incident but could not provide any further detail.

One witness on social media said he saw "a kid fall off the Twister rollercoaster"

He posted images showing an air ambulance and emergency staff at the site.

A spokeswoman for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance said: "I can confirm that we attended and transported a child to Leeds General Infirmary".

The park bills itself as the "ultimate family adventure" on its website.