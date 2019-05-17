Charity cyclists visit Sunderland on 139-mile journey to fundraise for neuroblastoma research

A team of 15 cyclists visited Wearside this weekend as part of their fundraiser in memory of a special little boy.

Stanley Appleton was just two when he lost his fight with neuroblastoma cancer in October 2017.

Since his death, parents Paul and Sarah Appleton have worked with Solving Kids' Cancer to create a fund in his memory, which has so far generated £30,000 towards neuroblastoma research.

More than £10,000 has been raised in support of the team's mammoth cycling journey, which took them from Whitehaven up to Sunderland in a 139-mile trek.



This is the number of days from Stanley's diagnosis to his last day of chemotherapy.

The cycle began on Friday, May 10 and passed through Sunderland on Monday, May 13. The route also included a poignant stop in Stanley, County Durham, in the toddler's honour.

Dad Paul, from Bedfordshire, said: "Since our very own hero Stanley was so cruelly taken away from us, Sarah and I have witnessed first-hand other families that have lost their precious children all too soon. This cannot continue.

Every penny we continue to raise will go to ground-breaking research to ultimately find a cure for neuroblastoma, as well as making the treatment of this hideous disease kinder to those little ones who are forced to endure it.”

You can still donate to the Smiles for Stanley team cycle online here.



Cycling in memory of Stanley Appleton.

Stanley Appleton was two when he died.