Celebrate Different: Unique event created by young people for young people coming to Arts Centre Washington
A group of young people in Sunderland have been given the chance to plan, curate and deliver their own event at Arts Centre Washington.
Recruited by Sunderland Culture earlier this year as young ambassadors, the event will be the first significant project for the team, who are all aged between 13 and 25.
Taking place on Friday 1 November, Celebrate Different will explore themes impacting many young people today, including body positivity, identity, gender, race, and culture through specially commissioned artworks made by professional artists.
Rebecca Ball, Creative Director at Sunderland Culture, said: “It’s hugely important to empower young people in Sunderland and to give them a voice on what kind of events or culture they want to see and experience in their area.”
“The team have been working incredibly hard over the last few weeks and we encourage everyone to come along to Arts Centre Washington on the 1 November to join the celebration!”
Over the summer, the young ambassadors have been working with North East arts organisation, Helix Arts, through its Make it Happen programme to develop the skills, knowledge and confidence to plan, fund and co-produce events, exhibitions, festivals and projects in their own communities.
Cheryl Gavin, Senior Project Manager at Helix Arts, said: “Our Make it Happen programme is about giving people the skills to deliver ambitious and exciting arts events where they live.
“The Sunderland Young Cultural Ambassadors are a creative and talented group, who are keen to explore issues that affect many young people by working with artists and performers.”
Taking over the entire Centre, the event will be full of things to experience, do and see, including performances, music and visual art.
14 year old Julia, a Sunderland Culture Young Ambassador can’t wait to show off her hard work to the public. She said: “These projects are great for young people, as it gives them a set of life skills that are so, so important if you want to go into the Arts. It’s helping to give us a really powerful voice and way of expressing our ideas.
More information can be found at http://www.sunderlandculture.org.uk/celebrate-different