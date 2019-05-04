Cast of TV detective drama Vera in Sunderland to film episodes of new series

The stars of hit TV detective drama Vera have been on Wearside to film new scenes.

The North East-set show, featuring award-winning actress Brenda Blethyn, have been at the Port of Sunderland in the city.

The port's Twitter account posted a video of Brenda Blethyn on location.

The Port of Sunderland wrote: "An unusual day of business today at #PortOfSunderland but we were honoured to welcome the cast of #Vera to our Quayside’s and to use as their production base.

"It was a pleasure having you all, especially Brenda Blethyn OBE."

Vera, based on the novels written by Ann Cleeves by the same name, follows DCI Vera Stanhope as she works for the fictional Northumberland and City Police.

It was first broadcast on ITV in 2011 and to date nine series have aired, the last being in January of this year.

The programme also stars Aiden Healy as sergeant Kenny Doughty.