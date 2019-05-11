Carroll’s flying high on sporting rich list

His fitness battles mean he often struggles to make the team list at his current football club.

Yet former Newcastle United striker Andy Carroll does make one list this weekend - one covering the richest young sports stars in this country.

Rory McIlroy tops the list.

Gateshead lad Carroll is the 14th wealthiest sports person aged 30 or under in the new edition of The Sunday Times Rich List.

The table estimates his personal wealth has increased £2m over the last 12 months to £19m.

It places him just above younger footballers such as Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling (£18m) and Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane (£16m).

With current club West Ham playing their last match of the 2018-19 season on Sunday, Carroll has started just three of their 37 Premier League clashes so far this term.

Real Madrid footballer Gareth Bale is second in the young sporting list.

He has made another nine league appearances from the bench and scored one goal from his 14 league and cup games combined.

Injuries have largely blighted his career since he left Tyneside in January 2011 to move to Liverpool for £35m.

Prior to that, he scored 31 league goals in 57 starts for Newcastle after joining them as an academy player from school and helping them to promotion in 2010.

His £19m wealth, however, is dwarved by those at the top of The Sunday Times sporing table.

Leading the way is golfer Rory McIlroy on £138m and Real Madrid footballer Gareth Bale on £94m.

Nor is Carroll, facing an uncertain future at West Ham, able to make any inroads on the pair’s lead over the next 12 months.

After turning 30 in January, he will be excluded from next year’s table.

The full list appears in this weekend’s edition of The Sunday Times.