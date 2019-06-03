Car valet, chocolates and a £200 voucher: Win bumper Father’s Day prize from the Bridges in Sunderland

It’s the time of year to say thank you to dad – to show that he’s loved, appreciated and cared for.

It doesn’t matter if you lavish him with gifts or just send a simple card to express your feelings – Father’s Day is the opportunity to show dad your care.

Shopping at the Bridges in Sunderland as the centre teams up with the Echo for a competition.

Shops across The Bridges Shopping Centre in Sunderland have lots of goodies on offer to suit the tastes of dads everywhere, from clothes and aftershave to chocolates and jewellery.

And we have teamed up with the Bridges to offer one dad a Father’s Day to remember.

We’re looking for the city’s most deserving dad – one who really could do with a few extra treats ahead of Father’s Day on Sunday, June 16.

All you need to do is send us the details about him and why he in a father in a million and he could be in with the chance of getting our special prize package.

Our winner will receive a £200 gift voucher to spend at the Bridges and a package of goodies from some of the centre’s top retailers.

This will include a full car valet from Auto Valet, chocolates from Hotel Chocolat and a special Father’s Day mug and glass set, courtesy of The Works.

Naomi Osborne, marketing and communications co-ordinator at the Bridges, said: “Dads are sometimes the forgotten heroes and it’s nice to have a special day dedicated to them.

“We’re hoping there’s someone really special who deserves a treat that we can help reward.”

To be in with a chance of winning, collect the tokens in the paper today (Monday, June 3) and tomorrow (Tuesday, June 4) and return them, along with your name and contact details by Monday, June 10, to:

Mother’s Day Competition

Debra Fox, JPI Media,

North East Business & Innovation Centre

Wearfield

Enterprise Park East

Sunderland

SR5 2TA

For full terms and conditions, visit www.jpimedia.co.uk/competition-prize-draw-terms-and-conditions/.