Police have appealed for help to find a missing County Durham man.

Darren Wild, 25, from the Sherburn Village area, was last seen at the rear of the Lambton Arms pub at around 5.30pm on Saturday, April 27.

He is 5”6 with short brown hair, and may be wearing a light blue Superdry jacket with orange cords, dark blue tracksuit bottoms and dark Y3 trainers.

If anybody has any information regarding Darren’s whereabouts, please contact Durham Police on 101, quoting incident number 44 of May 2.