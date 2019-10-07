Calls to install traffic calming measures on St Luke's Road
Residents of St Luke’s Road are calling for traffic calming measures.
A petition calling for traffic calming measures to be installed on the busy road which runs through Pennywell, Ford Estate and Pallion was set up after a car crashed into a parked car on the road before smashing through a garden fence and destroying a shed.
This came after three people were injured in an accident at the junction with Hylton Road in March 2018.
Pallion’s Lib Dem councillor, Martin Haswell, has submitted a petition with 145 signatures to the council, demanding traffic calming including chicanes.
Councillor Haswell said: “Shortly after being elected last year I raised concern with the council about speeding on Saint Luke’s Road. I was told that despite accidents in the past the council has taken no action to change the road.”
Local resident and campaigner Keith Townsend, who raised the petition, said he had been going door-to-door speaking to residents about the speeding issues on Saint Luke’s Road, and claimed people were “furious”.
But Sunderland City Council’s cabinet member for environment and transport, Councillor Amy Wilson, defended the authority’s actions on road safety.
She said: “The City Council continues to monitor road safety across all the city and has introduced 49 20mph zones in the last three years. This includes 45 zones near schools and it is currently progressing a further 16 20mph zones.
“These zones are popular with many parents and residents, but particularly with schools, and of course with pupils.
“For 20mph zones in residential areas, these are considered because most residents do not like speeding vehicles close to their homes.
“As a resident and a Pallion ward councillor, I am aware that Northumbria Police have and do enforce speed limits along St Luke’s Road. Whenever it receives petitions to look at highway safety, that’s exactly what the council does.
“The council would also remind all highways users to drive with due care and attention, adapt to road conditions and not treat speed limits as a target.”