Cadbury recall Dairy Milk Little Robins after the wrong chocolates are put in packets

Dairy Milk little Robins have been recalled

An allergy alert was put in place on Tuesday, November 12 by the Food Standard Agency after a Cadbury product had been incorrectly packaged causing a possible health risk to those who suffer from allergies.

The warning has been released by Mondelez UK who are recalling one of their products.

The Cadbury Dairy Milk Little Robins has been recalled because some packs contain almonds.

This nut is not mentioned on the label on the packaging and therefore should not be included in the food but The Little Robins have been incorrectly packed with the Cadbury Dairy Milk Daim Chocolate versions of the snack.

Therefore, the product in the packaging could be a possible health risk for anyone who is allergic to nuts.

The packs affected by this incorrect packaging issue are 93g packs with the batch codes CIS3092812 and CIS3092822 and a best before date of March, 31 2020.

No other Mondelez UK products have been reported to have been affected by this issue.

Mondelez has released the following advise to their customers: “If you have bought this product and have an allergy to nuts, do not eat it.

“Instead return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund or contact the Mondelez consumer care line on 0800 818181.”