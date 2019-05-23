Busy Bees nursery children get hands-on experience during National Gardening Week

Green-fingered children at Busy Bees Nursery Sunderland Doxford were hands-on in the garden in celebration of the recent National Gardening Week.

Practitioners at the nursery on Glanville Road arranged a barrow-load of exciting gardening activities for the week, which is organised every year by The Royal Horticultural Society.

The garden helps the children to learn about the important role of nature, such as how to plant seeds and water flowers, and about insects and where they come from.

Children from ages two to five years planted seeds in the nursery garden and will monitor how they grow in the coming months, as well as enjoying watering flowers, painting fingerprint flowers, looking at books about growth and life cycles.

They also had the nursery gardener from ground control go into the nursery to do a planting activity with the pre-school children.

Exploring the outdoor environment with children brings a whole host of benefits, including creativity and an understanding of the world, but above all it’s fun.

Deborah Boulton, nursery manager at Busy Bees Sunderland Doxford, said: “The outdoor environment is bursting with opportunities for children to learn, grow and develop, in an exciting and stimulating way, helping to give children the best start in life.

“We aim to make our garden inviting and interactive, showing children how magical nature can be. Taking part in National Gardening Week means we have even more reason to get outside and enjoy the spring-like weather.”

To find out more about the nursery contact Deborah Boulton on 0191 520 0600 or visit Sunderland.doxford@busybees.com