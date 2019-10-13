Sunderland Arc's vision of how the Vaux site would have looked from the north bank of the River Wear.

A bridge too far: What happened to Sunderland's last bid to build footbridge across River Wear

Sunderland City Council has just announced tentative plans for a new River Wear footbridge has part of a near £200m spending bonanza across the city.

By Gavin Ledwith
Sunday, 13th October 2019, 19:06 pm

With the idea due to be discussed for the first time on Tuesday, October 15, here’s a look back at the last attempt to build a footbridge across the river – plus a varied bag of other past schemes aimed at transforming the city.

1. A bridge too far

Early plans to regenerate the empty former Vaux Breweries site included a pedestrian bridge linking the city centre with the Sheepfolds.

2. Retail paradise

The plans by Sunderland Arc, formed in 2002 to spearhead the city's regeneration, also included a giant shopping centre on the main site itself.

3. Drawn out

The scheme was conceived before the 2008 recession and disappeared after Sunderland Arc itself folded in 2011 when austerity saw its public funding cut.

4. Vision in white

Arc's plans also included a hotel opposite the Ship Isis pub, in Silksworth Row.

