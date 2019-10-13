A bridge too far: What happened to Sunderland's last bid to build footbridge across River Wear
Sunderland City Council has just announced tentative plans for a new River Wear footbridge has part of a near £200m spending bonanza across the city.
Sunday, 13th October 2019, 19:06 pm
With the idea due to be discussed for the first time on Tuesday, October 15, here’s a look back at the last attempt to build a footbridge across the river – plus a varied bag of other past schemes aimed at transforming the city.