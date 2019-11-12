Sam (middle) and the Washington Macmillan fundraising group

Sam Cooper is set to brave the shave at Washington’s Wearside Farm as she shaves off her hair, all in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support.

The fundraiser will be part of a quiz and shave night held at Wearside Farm, with Sam set to say goodbye to her locks to raise money for those dealing with cancer.

The event, set up by the Washington Macmillan Fundraising Group, will feature a pub quiz, raffle and finish with Sam’s big shave.

Sam, a retired environmental health officer who worked for Sunderland City Council, is feeling a mix of emotions, ahead of the shave.

She said: “I was feeling quite laid back about it until this week and now I’m a mixture of excited and nervous at the same time.”

“I have seen first hand how cancer can absolutely decimate a family and its my way of trying to help show that I care.”

Sam’s husband lost his sister Denise Hamblin to cancer in 1990 which allowed her to see the devastating effect it can on families.

She added: “I’m hoping to raise as much money as I possibly can for Macmillan to help support the real brave souls out there. People say I’m brave for doing this but the real brave ones are people living with cancer every day.”