Sunderland Westend Reds U10’s will walk seven miles from Sandhaven, South Shields to The Wolsey at Roker aiming to raise £1,200 for the club, and anything above their target will be donated to the Bradley Lowery Foundation.

The team which is made up of boys aged eight and nine are heading to a football competition at Flamingo Land in May. As the trip is over the course of two days and two nights the team need to raise money to cover things such as travel and new training kits.

The lads have worked tirelessly this season finishing fourth in the league. The competition at Flamingo Land will test themselves against some of the best in the North of England.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland Westend FC Reds U10

Barry Waller, one of the parents and organisers at the club said: “We want to teach the lads that their parents aren’t just there to cover the costs for everything and wanted to set this challenge so they can work hard to raise money for the club.

"I’m a big believer in charity and helping others less fortunate or in difficult situations which is why we want to donate any leftover money to a local and worthy cause.”

The team will take on the challenge on Sunday, 20 March just before the new season starts. To donate to the cause visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/15500-step-challenge-7mile

Following the walk the boys will spend some much needed downtime at the Game Cabin at The Stack in Seaburn.

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.