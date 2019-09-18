Boy, seven, rescued by firefighters after getting stuck in a basketball hoop at a Sunderland park
A seven-year-old boy has been rescued by firefighters after he found himself stuck at the top of a basketball hoop in a Sunderland park.
Wednesday, 18th September 2019, 22:19 pm
A crew from North Moor Fire Station were called to the Hylton Road Playing Fields, in the Ford Estate area, where the youngster had become stuck at the top of the equipment on Wednesday, September 18, at around 7.15pm.
Firefighters who attended the incident say the little lad had climbed to the top of the basketball hoop when he froze and was unable to climb back down.
A ladder was used and a firefighter helped bring the boy to safety.
Crew manager Steven Burns said: “The little boy was really grateful and thanked us all when he was back on the ground.
“I’d like to warn children to be aware not to take risks like this where they could find themselves in danger.”