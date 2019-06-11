The success of the Spice Girls’ huge show at the Stadium of Light has prompted dozens of you to get in touch with your suggestions for Sunderland’s next big gig.

And while many of you would love to see previous performers like Take That, Pink and Bon Jovi return, others were full of suggestions for new and exciting shows which could take the city by storm. As Wearside continues to come down from the sparkling and spicy spectacle that entertained tens of thousands of fans on Thursday, June 6, we’ve taken a look to the future and we want you to pick who should come next.