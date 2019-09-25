Body found in search for missing Sunderland man Dean Langley
Police officers searching for missing man Dean Langley have sadly found a body.
Officers have been searching for the 26-year-old who was reported missing from Bournmoor, near Houghton, at around 7.25pm on Tuesday night (September 24).
An urgent public appeal was issued early on Wednesday morning to try and find him and bring him home as both his family and officers grew increasingly concerned for his welfare.
Now police have confirmed a body has been found in County Durham on Wednesday morning.
Although formal identification is yet to take place, it is believed to be Dean.
Dean’s family are currently being supported by officers and a report will be prepared for the coroner.
A spokesman for Northumbria Police said: “Sadly police found a body of a man in County Durham earlier this morning and, although formal identification is yet to take place, it is believed to be Dean.”