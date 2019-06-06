Body found in search for missing man

A body has been found in the search for a man missing since the weekend.

Durham Police appealed for help to trace Dean McKenzie, 27, from the Sherburn, near Durham City, after his disappearance.

A force spokesman said on Thursday morning: “We’re sorry to report a body has been found in the search for missing Durham man Dean McKenzie.

“The body was found in woodland in the Sherburn Road area of Durham at around 5.35pm last night (June 5).

“The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file is being prepared for the coroner.”