Blackhall football fans steal the Wembley show as they dress up as knights for historic semi-final

Kevin Robinson , Andrew Johnson, Liam Carr, Lee Topping, Ian Turnbull and Craig Bell went to Wembley on Wednesday, July 7, to watch the Euro semi-final and soak up the atmosphere.

But they did not realise how much they would contribute to lifting the pre-game spirits when they showed in knight costumes.

Craig, 29, said the lads got the outfits spontaneously and did not expect to get the reaction they did - with people stopping them for photos “every two seconds”.

From left to right, Kevin Robinson, Andrew Johnson, Liam Carr, Lee Topping, Ian Turnbull and Craig Bell outside Wembley on Wednesday.

He said: “We got loads of attention because of it.

“We tried to walk down Wembley and every two seconds somebody would ask ‘can we get a picture, can we get a picture?’.

The father-of-one continued: “We thought we might get a few laughs and a few giggles because that’s what we’ve done it for.

“Obviously, it was something different.

Three of the gang outside Wembley before Wednesday's game.

“We wanted to enjoy ourselves as well, so I think we tried to make the most of the moment.”

Craig and Kevin were among the lucky 65,000 fans to watch the historic game inside Wembley.

Their fellow knights roared Gareth Southgate’s team on from a pub.

England's 2-1 victory means they will attempt to win their first major trophy for 55 years against Italy in Sunday’s final at the national stadium.

Craig, who works as a cable joiner, said: “It was unbelievable. I can’t describe it. I still get goosebumps thinking about it.

“Just the crowd, the atmosphere. There was a buzz about the place.

“I go to the football quite a lot, but there was something different yesterday.

“I can’t describe the feeling really.”

The match got fans at the edge of their seat as it went into extra time and saw England captain Harry Kane score the winner in the 104 minute.

Craig, who was already working with his pals in London, said: “I got no fingernails left.

“I had goosebumps all over my body.

“Everyone was happy, singing songs. It was crazy.”

Following Wednesday’s electric experience at Wembley, Craig says he plans to watch the final at his local pub back home in Blackhall – although possibly not in fancy dress.

He said: “Our first final in 55 years. It’s going to be special.”