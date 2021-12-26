Bingo and broth event set to be held in Sunderland for people feeling lonely over the festive period

Bingo and Broth is set to go ahead on December 28 at the Pickled Radish, previously the Pallion working man’s club, on Waverley Terrace to encourage some festive cheer during a difficult time.

Pallion Action Group has launched the event for those people who have been isolating during Covid or feeling lonely over Christmas.

The event is hoped to be ‘a fun afternoon’ of prize bingo, homemade soup, mince pies, bucks fizz and music.

Karen Noble, manager at the Group said she felt the community needed something ‘positive to look forward to’.

She said: “It’s been a really difficult year and after speaking to residents I realised that some would be spending Christmas alone so I decided to plan the event for people that might be feeling a little lonely and those who have not seen others for several months.”

Pallion business owner Tracey Arthur from Futureheadz and other local residents have offered to help organise the event as a way of giving back to the local area.

Debbie Doran from VOLT Events also wanted to get involved by offering funding to buy prizes and resources as well as enabling the event to be held at a bigger venue in her new concert room in Woodvale House which is the former Pallion Working Mens Club.

Debbie said: “Just recently taking over the building at Pallion I have heard nothing but great things about how the community pulls together.

"When I heard Karen was organizsing the Bingo event we wanted to reach out and help. It's exciting to be part of the community and we are looking to working with Karen in the future to offer more support for residents.”

Bingo and broth is set to take place in The Joseph Swan Suite from 2pm until 4pm on December 28 and anyone who would like to attend or knows anybody who would like to be invited should contact Karen on 07534983971 or via [email protected]

