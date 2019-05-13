Big Pink Dress fundraiser gets through wardrobe malfunction at Sunderland 10k with a little help from his friends

Charity champion Colin Burgin-Plews was back on the running track this weekend, just two weeks after taking on the London Marathon.

Colin, known largely by his alter ego Big Pink Dress, is renowned for donning epic outfits in honour of great causes - and it was no different in Sunderland on Sunday.

The fantastic fundraiser was doing his bit for St Benedict's Hospice at this weekend's Sunderland 10k race, heading out on the city's streets in a yellow and blue frock, adorned with sunflowers, to raise money for the charity.

But disaster struck on the 10k course when his trousers started to slip underneath his costume skirt.

Writing on his Twitter account @bigpinkdressgnr, Colin said: "When the your mates go above and beyond in the Sunderland 10k.

A wave from Colin as he gets ready for action in the Sunderland 10k.

"My trousers fell to my knees and @CrsHetherington came to the rescue."

Despite the slip-up, Colin, from South Shields, enjoyed a fantastic race day and said he had hoped to raise close to £1,000.

He also joined in with the city's first-ever Sunderland 5k on Saturday night, which took runners over the new Northern Spire bridge.

Posting on Twitter, he revealed he completed the course in 29 minutes and 29 seconds.

At the end of last month, Colin raised more than £3,000 for chosen charity Breast Cancer Now by racing 26.2 miles through London as part of the city's annual marathon.

His spectacular costume weighed two stone, and he finished the course in six hours and 45 minutes.

You can find out more about Colin's adventures on his Twitter page here.