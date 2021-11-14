‘Best wishes to our Queen’ – Sunderland’s caring messages to Her Majesty after she sprains back

Following Sunday morning’s unexpected announcement, Carol Featherstone wrote on our Facebook page: “Our Queen has served this country as she promised to you when she lost her Father and became a young Queen.

“She has got on with her job through bad times and good, even when some of her family have let her down, God save the Queen, we will never see another like her.”

Remembering a visit from the Queen, Susan Geering commented: "When our Queen came on one of her visits to Sunderland, I took my son to see her.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Queen Elizabeth during the Remembrance Sunday service at The Cenotaph in London in 2020. Photo: Getty Images.

“My son now is 23-years-old and our Queen is a proud old lady.”

June Wintrip commented: “Best wishes to our Queen, she has certainly worked hard and done her duty with grace and a smile."

Alison Armour said: “Get well soon Ma'am.”

On Thursday, Buckingham Palace said the Queen would attend Sunday’s service, and had previously said it was her “firm intention” to be there.

The monarch, who lived through the Second World War as a teenager, is head of the armed forces and attaches great importance to the poignant service and to commemorating the sacrifices made by fallen servicemen and women.

On Sunday morning, less than two hours before the service in Whitehall, Buckingham Palace said: “The Queen, having sprained her back, has decided this morning with great regret that she will not be able to attend today’s Remembrance Sunday Service at the Cenotaph.

“Her Majesty is disappointed that she will miss the service.”

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.