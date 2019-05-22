Beacon of Light in Sunderland to host international futsal match over Bank Holiday weekend

The Beacon of Light will host an international futsal match this Bank Holiday weekend.

The Sunderland sports venue has been chosen to host Sion Kitson's England U23 side as they take on Scotland this Sunday, in a 5pm kick-off.

It will be the first time that the Beacon of Light has hosted an international futsal competition and the next generation of Three Lions stars are looking forward to taking on their old rivals.

Kitson, said: "It is great to be playing this fixture in Sunderland at the fantastic Beacon of Light.

"We all know the North East is a hot bed for football and we hope this fixture can showcase futsal at its best, helping the sport to grow across the region.

"We must strive to make futsal a game that is accessible to everyone and inspire more young people to get involved."

Futsal is one of the Beacon's seven priority sports, providing players, volunteers and supporters with world-class facilities for training and matches.

Last year, Foundation of Light announced Sunderland Futsal Club as the its official Futsal partner, with the team playing its FA National Futsal League home games at the Beacon.

The £20million Beacon also welcomed grassroots teams from across the region for the 2018-19 FA Futsal Cup qualifiers with the winners progressing to test themselves against some of the country's top teams.

Phil King, Beacon of Light general manager, added: "We are honoured that the Football Association has chosen the Beacon of Light to host England Futsal U23s against Scotland.

“It is set to be a great occasion for the city and a fantastic opportunity to showcase futsal and our commitment to growing the game in the North East."

Tickets for the game with Scotland are free and available through EventBrite at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/england-v-scotland-fa-futsal-u23s-match-tickets-62050597006/amp