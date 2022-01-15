Be Our Guest with a free family ticket for four as Beauty and the Beast comes to the Sunderland Empire
Disney proudly invites you to ‘Be Our Guest’ as the most enchanted musical of all time, Beauty and the Beast, comes to Sunderland Empire.
Spectacularly reimagined using the latest theatrical innovations, this beloved ‘tale as old as time’ will be brought to life on stage like never before…
Starring Sam Bailey as the iconic Mrs Potts, breathtaking couture costumes, magical set design, and all of your favourite Beauty and The Beast songs including ‘Tale As Old As Time’ and ‘Be Our Guest’, this production really is unmissable.
Want to be in with a chance of winning a family ticket to see this spellbinding production as it casts its spell over the North East?
All you have to do to enter is tell us the name of the living candlestick in the show.
Send your answers and contact details to [email protected] by 2pm on Tuesday, January 18. Usual conditions apply.
The prize is for a family of four people to attend Disney’s Beauty and the Beast on Thursday, January 20 only. No monetary value will be given, and tickets are non-transferable to another performance.
