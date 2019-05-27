BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend pictures: Middlesbrough music fans have fun in the sun as festival draws to a close
Thousands of festival-goers across the North East made sure their bank holiday went with a bang thanks to a cracking line-up of live music at Radio 1's Big Weekend.
The annual festival this year took place in Middlesbrough, with Miley Cyrus, The 1975 and Little Mix among the artists taking to the stage. The sun was shining over Stewart Park as thousands watched the spectacle unfold, which also featured sets from Rita Ora, Sean Paul, Billie Eilish and Bring Me the Horizon. Click through our pictures and see if you and your friends were caught on camera.
Crowds sing along on the Sunday of Radio 1's Big Weekend in Middlesbrough.