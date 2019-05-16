BBC looking for aspiring make-up artists for new reality show Glow Up - here's how to apply

Have your say

If you are something of a creative talent with a make-up brush, you could be in with a chance of becoming one of the next top make-up artists.

The BBC is on the hunt for aspiring professionals to take part in its new reality series, in a bid to find the most gifted make-up artist in the UK.

The first season of the new show aired earlier this year (Photo: BBC)

Artistic talent wanted

Applicants are wanted to take part in the next series of the new BBC Three reality show Glow Up.

The first season of the new show aired earlier this year and saw ten aspiring make-up artists compete to win a contract assisting some of the world's top professionals in the industry.

Now applications are open for the next series, offering budding artists an opportunity to showcase their skills.

The BBC announcement reads: "Are you an aspiring make-up artists with a creative eye and artistic flair?

"Are you ready to showcase your skills to top industry professionals?

"Do you love designing jaw-dropping make-up transformations?

"If you're ready to show the world your make-up talent - apply to Glow Up now!"

How to apply

If you think you have what it takes to become the UK's next top make-up star, you can apply to take part in the series via an online application.

To apply, you must be aged 18 years or over at the time of submitting your application and be a legal resident in the UK.

If you hold a visa to live and work in the UK, your visa must be valid until 26 July 2020.

You must also:

- be able to work in excess of 20 hours per week in the UK

- have not been a lead Make Up Academy (MUA) artist on a commercial shoot

- have not been a lead MUA artist on a TV or Film shoot (excluding short films)

- be available for filming on location in London during the period between 26 August and 13 October 2019

Applications must be made by the closing date of Sunday 7 July.