Baby Sussex: Meghan Markle confirmed as being in labour by Buckingham Palace

Buckingham Palace has confirmed that the Duchess of Sussex has gone into labour with her and Prince Harry's first child.

News of the couple's pregnancy was announced to the world in October, just five short months after their wedding at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle.

In the run-up to the birth, Harry and Meghan confirmed their wishes to keep the arrangements private, amid speculation they had opted for a home birth at their new home Frogmore Cottage, also in Windsor.

They have said they will only share the news of the baby's arrival once they have had a chance to celebrate privately as a family.

Harry and Meghan's baby will be seventh in line to the throne and the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh's eighth great-grandchild, and a fourth grandchild for the Prince of Wales.

The baby's sex will be a surprise for the couple, who have chosen not to find out what they were having.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Harry and Megan, pictured on their wedding day.

Meghan was last seen on an official engagement on March 19 when she signed a book of condolences in London with Harry for the victims of the Christchurch terror attack.

On announcement of the pregnancy last year, the due date was only revealed to be "in the spring".

Bookmakers will be waiting to see whether they have to pay out on the name, delivery date, and weight of the baby.

Predicted choices include Diana, Elizabeth, Alice, Isabella, Grace and Victoria for a girl and Arthur, Albert, Frederick, James, Charles and Philip for a boy.

The couple pose for photographs as their engagement is announced.

A celebratory social media post is expected to announce the birth on the duke and duchess's Instagram account @SussexRoyal, coinciding with an email announcement to the press.

Royal births are usually also marked with the traditional custom of placing a framed paper proclamation on an ornate gold stand behind the iron railings of Buckingham Palace.

The baby will not be an HRH, or a prince or princess, unless the Queen steps in, because George V limited royal titles in 1917.

A boy will be able to use one of Harry's lesser titles and be known as the Earl of Dumbarton, but a girl is not allowed to become the Countess of Dumbarton because of male bias in the rules surrounding hereditary peer titles.

Instead, a daughter would be Lady (first name) Mountbatten-Windsor.