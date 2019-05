Born shortly before 5.30am on Monday, May 6, the new arrival has an exciting couple of days ahead of him. We have taken a look at some famous faces who the new royal baby will share his birthday with.

1. George Clooney The actor was born on May 6, 1961. pa

2. Sigmund Freud Freud was born on May 6, 1856 and died at the age of 83 in London. pa

3. Graeme Souness The football player and manager was born on May 6, 1953. pa

4. Chris Shiflett Guitarist Chris Shiflett, second from right, was born on May 6, 1971. pa

