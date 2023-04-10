Eppleton Academy Primary School pupil Luke McGann was diagnosed with autism aged just four, and finds many aspects of life difficult which other people take for granted.

Earlier this year, he was diagnosed with hereditary spastic paraplegia, a rare genetic condition which causes pain in his legs and makes walking difficult.

Luke has struggled with his mental health and last year attempted suicide – now he is determined to help other children who are struggling.

Luke McGann of Seaham, who has raised over £4000 for charity

He decided to raise money for a sensory room at school to help children who struggle who can find life in the classroom life overwhelming and determined to challenge himself by walking 25 miles during April, despite his mobility problems.

Overwhelming response

Mum Helen and school staff were worried Luke might be disappointed if he failed to raise the full amount, so it was decided he would set himself a target of £500 to buy equipment to help struggling pupils take a ‘time-out’ from lessons.

But in just five days, Luke has smashed that target, raising more than £4,500 – and he now has his sights on raising £30,000 by the end of the month.

Luke with proud mum Helen

And even though Luke is in his final year at the school, he hopes to provide a legacy that will help other children facing similar challenges – including little sister Ivy, eight, who is also a pupil at Eppleton Academy.

Helen said the fundraising had been all Luke’s idea: “He decided that he wanted to do it and he went in and had a meeting with the school,” she said.

‘I am very proud’

"He wanted to do something that was hard to raise the money and walking is hard for him. He can’t walk very far at a time, so he is really pushing himself to do it.”

Helen set up a fundraising page on-line and posted a link on social media. The response was overwhelming: “It just went crazy in the first 48 hours,” she said.

"I am very proud – this was all his idea.”