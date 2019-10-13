Appeal to trace family of Sunderland man who died at Sunderland Royal aged 57 is successful

An appeal to trace the family of a Sunderland man who died in hospital has been successful.

By Kevin Clark
Sunday, 13th October 2019, 06:00 am
Sunderland Royal Hospital

Alan Beresford, of Hudson Road, Hendon, died at Sunderland Royal Hospital on Friday, October 4, aged 57.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Efforts to trace his next of kin had been unsuccessful and coroner’s officer Neville Dixon appealed for anyone with information to contact him.

“Mr Beresford’s sister has now been in touch,” said Mr Dixon.

“I would like to thank the public for their help.”