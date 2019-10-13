Appeal to trace family of Sunderland man who died at Sunderland Royal aged 57 is successful
An appeal to trace the family of a Sunderland man who died in hospital has been successful.
Sunday, 13th October 2019, 06:00 am
Alan Beresford, of Hudson Road, Hendon, died at Sunderland Royal Hospital on Friday, October 4, aged 57.
Efforts to trace his next of kin had been unsuccessful and coroner’s officer Neville Dixon appealed for anyone with information to contact him.
“Mr Beresford’s sister has now been in touch,” said Mr Dixon.
“I would like to thank the public for their help.”