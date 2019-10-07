Appeal to trace family of Sunderland man
A coroner’s officer has appealed for help to trace the family of a Sunderland man.
Monday, 7th October 2019, 11:05 am
Updated
Monday, 7th October 2019, 11:59 am
Alan Beresford, of Hudson Road, Hendon, died at Sunderland Royal Hospital on Friday, February 4, aged 57.
Efforts to trace his next of kin have so far been unsuccessful and now coroner’s officer Nevile Dixon is appealing for anyone with information to get in touch.
Anyone who is able to help trace Mr Beresford’s family should call 561 7842 or e-mail: neville.dixon@sunderland.gov.uk