Appeal to trace family of Sunderland man who died on Boxing Day

A coroner’s officer has appealed for help to trace the family of a Sunderland man who died on Boxing Day.

By Kevin Clark
1 hour ago - 1 min read

Frank Cockerill passed away at his home in Lumley Tower, High Street East, on Monday, December 26. He was 66.

It is believed that Mr Cockerill may have family in the Seaham area and a daughter who is possibly now living in Ghana.

Anyone who has any information should contact coroner’s officer Andrew Weighill at Sunderland City Hall on 561 7841or via email on [email protected]

