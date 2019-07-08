Appeal to trace family of deceased Sunderland man
Sunderland Coroner’s Office is appealing to trace the family of a man who died in Sunderland.
By The Newsroom
Monday, 08 July, 2019, 13:15
Paul Marland Street, 84, of Castlereagh Street, New Silksworth, Sunderland passed away on Saturday July 6.
A Sunderland coroner’s officer said his date of birth was 21/12/1934.
The coroner is looking for any next of kin to come forward.
Anyone with any information can contact Mr Hooper on 0191 561 7842.
The Sunderland coroner’s office is based at Sunderland Civic Centre in Burdon Road.