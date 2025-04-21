Appeal to help locate teenagers missing after trip to The Galleries in Washington
Paige Southern, 16, and Tyler Burlinson, 13, were reported missing after visiting The Galleries in Washington on Sunday afternoon and failing to return home.
Extensive enquiries are ongoing to locate them – as officers and family grow increasingly concerned for their welfare.
Northumbria Police has asked for anyone who may know where they are to contact them.
Tyler is described as a white male with short brown hair – last seen wearing black tracksuit bottoms, with a blue tracksuit top, and black trainers.
Paige is described as a white female, around 5ft5ins tall, with long straight brown hair, and a tongue piercing.
She was last seen wearing dark coloured leggings, with a black padded Canada Goose coat, and black glittery trainers.
The pair are believed to be in Sunderland and have links to the Washington area – and could be using public transport.
Anyone who knows where Paige and Tyler may be should contact Northumbria Police by sending a direct message on social media, or by using the live chat or report forms functions on the Force’s website.
For those unable to contact the Force in these ways, call 101. Please quote reference number: NP-20250420-1060
