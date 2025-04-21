Appeal to help find Sunderland teenager who went missing over the Easter weekend
Emily Rhodes, 13, was reported missing from the Ashbrooke area on Sunday, April 20, at around 3.30pm.
Officers and Emily’s family are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare – and enquiries are ongoing to locate her.
She is described as a white female, about 5ft 4ins tall, of medium build, with brown eyes, and shoulder length brown hair with blonde highlights at the front.
Emily was last seen wearing a grey jumper, a black bodywarmer with a hood, black leggings and black trainers.
She is known to frequent both Newcastle and Durham city centres, and often uses local public transport.
Emily, or anyone with information on her whereabouts should send Northumbria Police a direct message on social media or use the live chat and report forms on the Force website.
For those unable to contact police via those ways, call 101.
Please quote log number NP-20250420-0553.
