Appeal to help find missing Sunderland man Stephen Simmons amid increasing concerns for his welfare

Stephen, 62, was last seen in the Mortimer Street area of Sunderland on Tuesday, April 4, and spoken to over the phone on Wednesday, April 5.

However, he has not been heard from since and police are now growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

Searches are ongoing to locate him and ensure he is safe and well – and police are now asking anybody who thinks they may have seen him to get in touch.

Stephen Simmons.

Stephen is described as a white male of slim build, around 5ft4 in height, with grey hair, and a tattoo on his right forearm. He is believed to be wearing grey tracksuit bottoms with a green puffer jacket.