Appeal to find missing Seaham teenager who may be in Sunderland city centre

Police are appealing for the public's help to find missing Seaham teenager Jordan Rutherford - who may be in Sunderland city centre.

Durham Police are becoming increasingly concerned about Jordan Rutherford who was last seen on Friday.

The 18-year-old is from the Seaham area but is known to frequently visit Sunderland city centre and Newcastle city centre.

He is a keen musician and may frequent music shops or associate with buskers and street performers.

A spokesman for Durham Constabulary said: "He is described as slim, with long light brown / blonde hair, last seen on Friday 31st of May.

"He was last seen wearing a black long sleeve T-shirt, black jeans and black shoes, possibly with a backpack and may have a change of clothes.

"Any sightings or anyone with knowledge of his location is asked to contact Durham Police on 101 quoting reference DHM-31052019-0490"