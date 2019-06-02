Appeal to find missing Seaham teenager who may be in Sunderland city centre

Police are appealing for the public's help to find missing Seaham teenager Jordan Rutherford - who may be in Sunderland city centre.
Durham Police are becoming increasingly concerned about Jordan Rutherford who was last seen on Friday.
The 18-year-old is from the Seaham area but is known to frequently visit Sunderland city centre and Newcastle city centre.
He is a keen musician and may frequent music shops or associate with buskers and street performers.
A spokesman for Durham Constabulary said: "He is described as slim, with long light brown / blonde hair, last seen on Friday 31st of May.
"He was last seen wearing a black long sleeve T-shirt, black jeans and black shoes, possibly with a backpack and may have a change of clothes.
"Any sightings or anyone with knowledge of his location is asked to contact Durham Police on 101 quoting reference DHM-31052019-0490"