Appeal from police to help find teenage girl missing for a week

Police are appealing for information regarding the whereabouts of a missing 17-year-old.

Durham Constabulary has asked for help in tracking down Teagan Robinson.

She was last seen on Thursday, May 9, in Murton, but is believed to also have links to the Darlington area.

At the time of her last sighting, she was believed to be wearing a black coat, black leggings and black three-quarter length boots.

She has shoulder-length dark brown hair and is 5ft 6in tall.

Anyone with any information relating to Teagan’s whereabouts is asked to contact Durham Police on 101, quoting incident number 375 of May 9.