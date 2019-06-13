Appeal for Sunderland donors to support World Blood Donor Day

A call has gone out for more people to become lifesavers and support World Blood Donor Day.

National Blood Week has been running throughout this week with the aim of increasing the number of people giving blood and tomorrow, June 14, is World Blood Donor Day.

The event is being supported by the Great North Air Ambulance Service, one of the first air ambulance charities in the UK to carry plasma on board.

It is thanks to those who give blood that the Blood On Board project has been able to administer 264 blood or plasma transfusions to patients since 2015, helping to save hundreds of lives.

Blood on board is a collaboration between the Newcastle Hospitals, GNAAS and volunteers from the Cumbria and Northumbria Blood Bikes and was devised by Dr Rachel Hawes OBE, army reservist, consultant in anaesthesia and prehospital emergency medicine at the Royal Victoria Infirmary (RVI) and doctor at GNAAS.

For details of where to give blood, visit htpps://www.blood.co.uk