The PDSA is appealing for donations to help generate cash to fund its good work

Items needed at the Peterlee branch include clothing and shoes, as well as bags, books and toys. Donations can be taken to the shop from 9am to 5pm, Monday to Saturday.

Shop manager Susan Curry said: “Is your wardrobe bulging with unworn clothes or your shelves full of books you never read?

"Why not have a clear-out this weekend and donate your unwanted items to PDSA? As well as de-cluttering your home, you’ll be helping raise money for sick and injured pets across the UK.

“We’re appealing for all types of items, especially clothes, books and DVDs, which are popular with our customers.

"We also need home furnishings such as ornaments and curtains, as well as good quality men’s, ladies and children’s clothes. All funds raised will help sick and injured pets across the UK.”

She added: “The coronavirus pandemic continues to have a massive impact on our fundraising activities and we’re seeing a huge drop in income.

"We’re really pleased to be welcoming customers back through our doors to help raise vital funds for pets in need, but will only do so following the strictest safety measures.”

Located at 9 Yoden Way, Peterlee PDSA shop raises vital funds to provide free and low cost vet care for those who struggle to pay treatment costs for their sick and injured pets.

PDSA encourages all supporters to sign up for Gift Aid, to help their donations go even further. Gift Aid allows PDSA to claim an additional 25 per cent of the value of each item sold.

For more information about Peterlee PDSA shop, people can contact Susan or Tracy on 0191 5184065.

For more information about PDSA, visit www.pdsa.org.uk.