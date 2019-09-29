Appeal to find missing Chester-le-Street lad who hasn't been seen since Thursday

A search is ongoing to find a missing Chester-le-Street lad who hasn’t been seen since Thursday.

By Poppy Kennedy
Sunday, 29th September 2019, 14:59 pm
Updated Sunday, 29th September 2019, 15:18 pm
Lewis Sale-Thorn

Police say Lewis Sale-Thorn has been missing from an address in the Chester-le-Street area since Thursday, September 26.

Lewis is described as slim with short, fair hair and he sometimes wears a diamond style stud earing in his left ear.

He was last seen wearing a grey jumper, green tracksuit bottoms and black Nike trainers.

If you’ve seen Lewis call Durham Constabulary on 101 or 999 referencing DHM-26092019-0064.