Appeal to find missing Chester-le-Street lad who hasn't been seen since Thursday
A search is ongoing to find a missing Chester-le-Street lad who hasn’t been seen since Thursday.
Sunday, 29th September 2019, 14:59 pm
Updated
Sunday, 29th September 2019, 15:18 pm
Police say Lewis Sale-Thorn has been missing from an address in the Chester-le-Street area since Thursday, September 26.
Lewis is described as slim with short, fair hair and he sometimes wears a diamond style stud earing in his left ear.
He was last seen wearing a grey jumper, green tracksuit bottoms and black Nike trainers.
If you’ve seen Lewis call Durham Constabulary on 101 or 999 referencing DHM-26092019-0064.