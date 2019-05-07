Annual ball in memory of tragic mother supports Sunderland group's battle against skin cancer

An annual fundraising ball in memory of a brave mother has raised thousands of pounds to boost the battle against skin cancer.

Amanda Seymour died at the age of 42 in August 2017 after fighting melanoma on and off for six years.

The late Amanda Seymour.

Before her death, Amanda, who regularly used sunbeds in her teens and 20s, wrote candidly about her illness to promote the work of Wearside counselling and support service MelanomaMe.

The group has since held a yearly charity ball to celebrate her life with this year's event raising around £6,400 towards its ongoing work.

Amanda's family and friends were among more than 200 guests at Durham's Ramside Hall.

Kerry Rafferty, of Washington, who co-founded MelanomaMe after her own battle against skin cancer in 2015, said afterwards: "It was an amazing and emotional evening.

"It was such a success that we already have plans for next year's ball on April 25.

"As long as there is a MelanomaMe there will be an annual tribute to Amanda."

Amanda, from Pelton, near Chester-le-Street, died after the illness spread to her brain.

An account manager at chartered surveyor firm e.surv, she is survived by her husband, Vincent, and children Annabel, 13, and Joseph, 12.

Nearly 90 per cent of skin cancer cases are caused by over-exposure to ultra-violet light and so MelanomaMe’s team of trained staff are dedicated to offering counselling, support and holistic therapy

Based at 15 Lowthian Terrace, in Washington, employees travel throughout the region to present advice workshops to leading employers such as HMRC, BT and Barclays.

A summer event takes place on Saturday, June 15, at the Roker Hotel, Sunderland, as a thank you to its supporters over the last two years.

Tickets cost £25 and include a two-course meal and a welcome drink.

Further information about the event and MelanomaMe is available by telephoning (0191) 4174500 or by logging on to www.melanoma-me.org.uk