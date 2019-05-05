Ambulance service and Coastguard respond to report of patient suffering chest pains

Have your say

Emergency services were called to Whitburn this afternoon, to a report of a person suffering chest pains

The North East Ambulance Service and Sunderland Coastguard Rescue Team attended.

A coastguard statement said: "We were called out this afternoon to assist the ambulance service with a patient suffering from chest pains on the coastal path in Whitburn.

"A Coastguard Officer was nearby and provided first aid prior to arrival of the rest of the team and the ambulance.

"We then provided access and assistance to the ambulance crew and Hazardous Area Response Team.

"The casualty was taken to hospital for a precautionary check up."

A North East Ambulance Service spokesman said: "We received a call at 15.37 to a man suffering chest pains on the clifftops near Latimer's Sea Food.

"We sent a Hazardous Area Response Team and an ambulance .

"The patient was taken to Sunderland Royal Hospital."