Allotment holders speak of 'devastation' after hundreds of pigeons are killed in blaze on Sunderland site

Gardeners who have spent decades building up their allotment plots have spoken of their upset after a blaze claimed the lives of hundreds of pigeons on a nearby patch.

Firefighters from Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service were called to the site, off Warwick Terrace in Silksworth and bordered by North Street and Devon Drive, at 2.55am today.

A network of crees had been built up on the site.

They spent hours at the incident bringing it under control, with six gas cylinders also cooled to prevent further damage and risk.

They also prevented the fire from spreading any further, with allotment owners grateful for their efforts.

It is estimated up to 200 pigeons were lost in the blaze, with just 19 birds kept in another cree saved.

The aftermath of the blaze at the allotment site off Warwick Terrace in Silksworth.

Plotholders have visited the site today as they assess the damage to their land, but say the allotment at the centre of the fire belongs to an elderly man who is unlikely to be able to rebuild his sheds and establish a new collection of birds.

A total of six pigeon lofts, two sheds and a caravan were lost on the main plot, while neighbouring greenhouses have also been affected, with four plots in total affected.

Ian Pearson, 60, a retired miner and delivery driver who lives near the allotment, lost his poly tunnel which was filled with leeks and dahlias he was preparing to show.

Ian, who has had his double plot for 25 years, said: "I lost everything that was in it and I saw had happened when I came up at 6am this morning.

Up to 200 pigeons are estimated to have died in the fire.

"I'm gutted, devastated, but I know everybody has been here a long time and we look after ourselves and other people.

"For the lad who has lost his pigeons, I feel very upset, it was his life's work.

"It's the first year he's bred them for a while, so he was going to keep going.

"There's no way he'll be able to start again.

The entrance to the allotments off Warwick Terrace.

"I got a call off my brother-in-law this morning saying he saw the fire at 2.30am and it must have been well alight at that point.

"But I'm going to continue, I'm not giving up."

George Parkin, 80, a retired handyman also from Silksworth, has had his area on the allotment for around 14 years.

The glass of his greenhouse was damaged and is now under repair.

"He's devastated, really devastated, because that was his life," he said of the pigeon fancier's loss.

"It will be in the hundreds that he's lost, probably about 200 birds.

The poly tunnel claimed by the fire.

"I have been very very lucky, part of my greenhouse and my plants have burned, but it could have been a lot worse.

"All the lads on the allotment have said they will help out after this, it's a good group of people."

Two crews of firefighters from Farringdon Community Fire Station were joined by teams from Sunderland Central and Washington.

Three officers wearing breathing apparatus, three jets, two hose reels, a ground monitor and a temperature scanner were used as the incident was brought under control by about 4.15am.

The cause of the fire has not been confirmed.

Those with plots on the site say the allotment holders rally round to help each other out as they rebuild their gardens.

The spot where a caravan had stood before the fire hit in the early hours of today.