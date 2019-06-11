Hungry customers using Just Eat across Durham can order as much or as little as they like from the takeaway app and qualify for delivery.

The app has removed the minimum order spend across all participating takeaway restaurants in the city as part of an offer, which runs until June 21.

High street favourites and independent businesses alike feature in the change – so whether you fancy a full family feast or a side-order snack, your order will qualify.

According to Just Eat, local favourites across Durham participating in the offer include Lebaneat Express on Young Street, Pizza King on Claypath, and Lucky Dragon in Gort Place.

Pizza King is a Just Eat Local Legend which is a title awarded to top restaurants based on a number of factors.