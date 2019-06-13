A19 lane closure: Police shut road in Sunderland due to 'distressed man' on route

Police have closed one lane on the A19 at Hylton Grange Bridge while officers assist a man in a “distressed state”.

Northumbria Police confirmed officers are currently assisting the man at the Hylton Grange Bridge on the road’s southbound carriageway.

A spokesman added: “Police are asking motorists to take caution but not slow down as they pass the area, as this could cause a collision.”

The North East Live Traffic service also confirmed the incident on its Twitter account, and added that the road under the bridge is closed.